Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

AstraZeneca antibody drug works to prevent COVID-19 in longer-term studies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

AstraZeneca antibody drug works to prevent COVID-19 in longer-term studies

AstraZeneca antibody drug works to prevent COVID-19 in longer-term studies
Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration photo. (Photo: Reuters)
18 Nov 2021 03:42PM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 03:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AstraZeneca said on Thursday (Nov 18) its COVID-19 antibody drug was 83 per cent effective in cutting the risk of people contracting symptomatic illness in a six-month follow-up study, cementing the drugmaker's lead in developing preventative coronavirus treatments.

The Anglo-Swedish company said a separate study in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed that a higher dose of the therapy, AZD7442, cut the risk of symptoms worsening by 88 per cent when given within three days of first symptoms.

The latest round of positive results potentially position AstraZeneca as a rare supplier of both COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, with the drugmaker having said the therapy's "real advantage" was as a preventative shot, rather than as a treatment.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

AstraZeneca COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us