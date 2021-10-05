Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

AstraZeneca seeks US authorisation of drug to prevent COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

AstraZeneca seeks US authorisation of drug to prevent COVID-19

AstraZeneca seeks US authorisation of drug to prevent COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

05 Oct 2021 02:59PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 02:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AstraZeneca has requested the US Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency use authorisation for its new treatment to prevent COVID-19, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday (Oct 5).

The company has included data from a late-stage trial of over 5,000 participants that showed the drug reduced the risk of people developing any COVID-19 symptoms by 77 per cent.

The treatment, an antibody therapy called AZD7442, could help protect people who may not have a strong enough immune response to COVID-19 vaccines, AstraZeneca said.

While vaccines rely on an active immune system to develop an arsenal of targeted antibodies and infection-fighting cells, AZD7442 contains lab-made antibodies designed to linger in the body for months to contain the virus in case of an infection.

A US authorisation for AZD7442 could be a major win for AstraZeneca, whose widely used COVID-19 vaccine is yet to be approved in the United States.

Talks regarding supply agreements for AZD7442 are ongoing with the United States and other governments, AstraZeneca said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

AstraZeneca COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us