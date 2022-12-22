Calls for more to be done as asylum seekers die crossing English Channel in search of better life
Hundreds of people make the crossing each week, despite freezing temperatures and dangerous conditions.
CALAIS: Charities are calling for more action to safeguard the lives of asylum seekers, as they make the journey across the English Channel from France to Britain regularly.
Hundreds of people still continue to make the crossing each week in search of a better life, despite freezing temperatures and dangerous conditions.
Earlier this month, four people died and 39 people were pulled to safety, after their dinghy encountered difficulties.
British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said she is working with the French government to stop what she called an “invasion” of England’s south coast.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also promised more staff to monitor small boats in the Channel and process asylum applications.
The situation has been made worse with up to 1,000 border force workers set to go on strike over salary disputes.
IN SEARCH OF A BETTER LIFE
Many of these asylum seekers fled war-torn countries such as Sudan, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Iran.
One migrant told CNA: "England is a good country for a better life. France is no good."
Another migrant said he chose England as his destination as his family members are there, including his brother and sister, and he does not have a problem with the English language.
"We're not looking for heaven, we’re just looking for a peaceful environment. To get education, to promote our life there,” said one migrant.
One migrant told CNA that his application to enter Belgium had been turned down by the local authorities, hence he is looking to head to England instead.
SUPPORT FROM CHARITIES
Migrants at Calais are supported by an army of volunteers and charities, providing them with warm clothes, sleeping bags, food and firewood, in an endless game of cat and mouse with the French authorities.
Care4Calais operations coordinator Jess Sharman said: "This is not a life that anybody would want. They are already living day to day, often getting their tents and shelters taken off of them by the police, police that are paid for largely by the British authorities, as well as the French."
More than 40,000 asylum seekers have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year, a treacherous 20-mile journey cutting across the world’s busiest shipping lane.
Although there are no exact figures, at least 300 have died making that journey in the last decade.
Over at British migrant processing centres, there have been reports of poor conditions, overcrowding, delays and disease, along with resentment from some over the number of migrants entering the United Kingdom.
SAFE AND LEGAL PASSAGE
To claim asylum in the country, a person must be on British soil.
Charities say the only solution is providing them safe and legal passages into the country.
"People are here, they’re not going to disappear. They’ve come this far, they’ve left their homes, they’re still going to try and cross,” said Ms Isabel Alonso, programmes manager of Collective Aid. “Even if that means they’re going to risk their lives and the lives of their children."
The UK Home Office said the country’s asylum system is under “incredible pressure”, and has continued to pump money into policing the border on both sides of the channel.
However, British locals are also calling for more to be done.
“When I see a helicopter flying around and the lifeboat goes out, then I know refugees have arrived,” said Mr Derek Rhodes, a gift shop owner in Ramsgate.
"I feel for them, that they’ve had to come across here, risking their lives, which they are. And a lot of people moan about them, but I feel we’ve got to do something for them."