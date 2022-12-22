Calls for more to be done as asylum seekers die crossing English Channel in search of better life

"We're not looking for heaven, we’re just looking for a peaceful environment. To get education, to promote our life there,” said one migrant.

One migrant told CNA that his application to enter Belgium had been turned down by the local authorities, hence he is looking to head to England instead.

SUPPORT FROM CHARITIES

Migrants at Calais are supported by an army of volunteers and charities, providing them with warm clothes, sleeping bags, food and firewood, in an endless game of cat and mouse with the French authorities.

Care4Calais operations coordinator Jess Sharman said: "This is not a life that anybody would want. They are already living day to day, often getting their tents and shelters taken off of them by the police, police that are paid for largely by the British authorities, as well as the French."

More than 40,000 asylum seekers have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year, a treacherous 20-mile journey cutting across the world’s busiest shipping lane.

Although there are no exact figures, at least 300 have died making that journey in the last decade.