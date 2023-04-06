Attacker kills four children with hatchet at Brazil preschool

BLUMENAU: A 25-year-old man burst into a preschool in southern Brazil and killed four children with a hatchet-like weapon on Wednesday (Apr 5) before turning himself in to police, an attack President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned as "monstrous".

The attacker, who jumped a wall to get inside, also wounded four other children at the private preschool, known as the Good Shepherd Center, in the city of Blumenau, said police and government officials in the state of Santa Catarina.

He then rode a motorcycle to a state police station and handed himself in, police said.

Dozens of people gathered outside the preschool, whose external wall is covered in bright paintings of children and butterflies. Emergency workers and police had set up a security cordon, and were only allowing parents inside.

One parent outside was Bruno Bridi, the grief-stricken father of five-year-old Bernardo, who was killed. He told journalists how Bernardo and a friend had been hopping like bunnies when he dropped him off at school in the morning.

"I just thank God for every moment I spent with my son," he said through tears.

Brazilian media carried images of small bodies covered in white sheets on the preschool's playground, and a sobbing mother leaving the building carrying her son, who survived the ordeal.

Andre Nazario, whose wife works at the school, said she had described a horrific scene when he spoke with her.

"She said that after the guy left, she went to the playground and saw the (victims). She tried to do CPR on one of them, apparently, but it didn't work. She was in a state of shock," he told journalists.

The attacker mainly struck his victims in the head, emergency official Diogo de Souza Clarindo told journalists.

He killed three boys and one girl, who were between five and seven years old, Clarindo said.

The wounded children - two girls, both aged five, and two boys, ages three and five - were in stable condition, said the hospital treating them.