Timeline of attacks on the Jewish community in London

LONDON: Since March, London's Jewish community has been hit by a spate of attacks in rapid succession, mostly targeting areas in the north of the United Kingdom capital where many Jews live.

A little-known group, the Iran-linked Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI), has claimed responsibility for almost all the attacks, according to SITE Intelligence Group.

The group has also claimed responsibility for attacks in other European countries.

British police said the London assaults appeared to be linked and attackers may have been paid by a proxy.

Here is a timeline of the incidents:

MAR 23

An arson attack in the northern Golders Green district destroyed four ambulances run by the Hatzola Jewish charity, causing damage valued at one million pounds.

Three men aged 18, 19 and 20, and a 17-year-old boy have been charged and are set to go on trial.

The men are all British. The boy is of dual British-Pakistani nationality. All live in London.