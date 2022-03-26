Singapore ‘strongly condemns’ attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities

SINGAPORE: Singapore “strongly condemns” the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy facilities on Friday (Mar 25), including oil giant Aramco's oil storage facilities in Jeddah.

“Such attacks are unacceptable and cannot be justified,” said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a press statement on Saturday.

Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks in Jeddah, which sparked a huge fire. It was one of several drone-and-missile hits by the Iran-aligned group around the kingdom.

The attacks came as Jeddah hosts the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend. Dense black smoke could be seen from the race circuit, witnesses said.

The Houthis have escalated attacks on Saudi’s oil facilities in recent weeks. It comes ahead of the seventh anniversary of a Saudi-led coalition's military intervention against the rebels in Yemen, a country in the grip of a major humanitarian crisis.

There are so far no reports of Singaporeans affected by the attacks, said MFA.

“Singaporeans in Saudi Arabia should remain vigilant and monitor local news closely. They should take necessary precautions for their personal safety,” it added.

“We continue to urge all Singaporeans in or travelling to Saudi Arabia to e-register with MFA.”

Singaporeans who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Riyadh, the Singapore Consulate-General in Jeddah or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Embassy in Riyadh:

Tel: +966-11-480-3855

Emergency Tel (after hours): +966-50019-1220

Email: Singemb_ruh [at] mfa.sg

Singapore Consulate-General in Jeddah:

Tel: +966-12-607-3980/3981

Emergency Tel (after hours): +966-50-559-6481

Email: Singcg_JED [at] mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office (24-hours):

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg