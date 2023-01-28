Auckland starts clean-up after torrential rains, flash floods

SYDNEY: Authorities in New Zealand's biggest city Auckland began mopping up on Saturday (Jan 28), a day after torrential rains brought flooding and evacuations, shutting airports and forcing organisers to cancel a scheduled concert by Elton John.

A state of emergency remained in place in the city of about 1.6 million people on New Zealand's north island as the rains eased after causing flooding in the north, northwest and west.

Auckland Emergency Management said daylight had revealed the first "true understanding" of the storm's impact.

“Auckland was clobbered on Friday - Auckland’s wettest day on record - and today we start the clean-up," the agency's duty controller Andrew Clark said in a statement, urging caution for residents returning to homes to survey flood damage.

“We won’t start to get a good idea of numbers affected until later today and, even then, this will take time, with information still coming in and many assessments to complete," he said.