Snubbed Australia to be 'patient' in fixing France ties

SYDNEY: Australia's leader said that he is being given the cold shoulder by French President Emmanuel Macron after the controversial scrapping of a submarine deal, but vowed to be "patient" in repairing frayed relations.

Speaking in Washington late on Wednesday (Sep 22), Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he had tried to reach the French leader but the call had "not yet" happened.

"But we'll be patient. We understand their disappointment," Morrison said.

It has been a week since Australia, without warning, tore up a long-standing A$90 billion (US$66 billion) deal to buy a dozen French submarines.

Australia simultaneously announced plans to acquire at least eight American or British nuclear-powered vessels after months of secret talks, sparking fury in Paris.

France in retaliation cancelled a cocktail party to mark United States-French ties, recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra, and accused both countries of backstabbing and lies.