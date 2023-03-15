Australian submarine deal could have 'deadly consequences', says former PM Keating

SYDNEY: A former Australian prime minister on Wednesday (Mar 15) rubbished the country's landmark nuclear-powered submarines deal, saying it unnecessarily targeted China and could have "deadly consequences".

Australia announced on Monday that it would buy up to five United States submarines in an ambitious effort to bulk up Western muscle in the face of a rising China.

With the help of the US and Britain, Australia will also embark upon a 30-year plan to build its own fleet of nuclear-powered subs.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the deal was the country's biggest-ever military upgrade, while US President Joe Biden said it would ensure the region remained "free and open".

But former prime minister Paul Keating has derided it as a "great misadventure".

"History will be the judge of this project in the end, but I want my name clearly recorded among those who say it is a great mistake," he said in a statement.