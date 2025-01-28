Auschwitz survivors return to death camp for 80th anniversary of liberation

OSWIECIM: Some of the few remaining survivors of Auschwitz returned to the notorious Nazi death camp on Monday (Jan 27) as the world marked the 80th anniversary of its liberation.

Auschwitz was the largest of the extermination camps and has become a symbol of Nazi Germany's genocide of six million Jews. One million Jews and more than 100,000 non-Jews died at the site between 1940 and 1945.

Elderly former inmates, some wearing scarves in the blue-and-white stripes of their death camp uniforms, laid flowers at the site on Monday touching the camp's Wall of Death in silence.

Around 50 survivors are expected at the main commemoration from 1500 GMT outside the gates of Auschwitz II-Birkenau. Britain's King Charles III, French President Emmanuel Macron and dozens of other international leaders will join them.