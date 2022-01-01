Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Australia starts 2022 with record COVID-19 cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Australia starts 2022 with record COVID-19 cases

Australia starts 2022 with record COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: People maintain social distance as they queue to be tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up testing centre in Sydney, Australia, on Jul 30, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

01 Jan 2022 11:03AM (Updated: 01 Jan 2022 11:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: Australia started 2022 with a record number of new COVID-19 cases as an outbreak centred in the eastern states grew, and New South Wales eased its isolation rules for healthcare workers as the number of people hospitalised with the virus rose.

New South Wales, the most populous state, and Victoria both posted daily record case numbers of 22,577 and 7,442 respectively on Saturday (Jan 1), health department figures showed.

There were four deaths due to COVID-19 in New South Wales and nine in Victoria, taking the national death toll from the pandemic to more than 2,250.

Including cases in Queensland, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory, Saturday had already set a national record of 33,161 cases, topping Friday's 32,946, even before numbers from South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory were released.

Related:

All Australian states, except for Western Australia, have begun to live with the virus after higher vaccination levels, and the easing in restrictions has pushed cases higher.

The New South Wales government changed its self-isolation rules for asymptomatic healthcare workers who had been classified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case, giving them an exemption if they are considered critical to their workplace.

Over the week since Christmas Day, cases in New South Wales have more than tripled from 6,288.

Hospitalisations due to COVID-19 have more than doubled to 901 from 388, while the number of people in intensive care units has risen by around 50 per cent to 79.

The outbreak has affected sporting events. Australia batsman Travis Head will miss the fourth Ashes cricket test against England in Sydney next week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Australia COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us