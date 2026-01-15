Australian festival apologises for cancelling Palestinian author

SYDNEY: A leading Australian arts festival apologised on Thursday (Jan 15) for disinviting a Palestinian author, retracting claims her attendance would be "culturally insensitive" following a mass shooting targeting Jews at Bondi Beach.

The Adelaide Festival was forced to cancel its popular writers' week on Tuesday as scores of participants pulled out over the treatment of author and academic Randa Abdel-Fattah.

With many questioning whether the backlash might spell the end of the event for good, organisers changed tack and apologised.

"We have reversed the decision and will reinstate Dr Abdel-Fattah's invitation to speak at the next Adelaide Writers' Week in 2027," festival organisers said in a statement.

Australia's premier annual cultural event, which lures artists from around the world, unleashed the storm last week when it told Abdel-Fattah it did not "wish to proceed" with her appearance.

"We stated that this was because it would be culturally insensitive to allow her to participate," organisers said.

"We retract that statement. We apologise to Dr Abdel-Fattah unreservedly for the harm the Adelaide Festival Corporation has caused her."

