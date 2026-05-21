Laser hair removal device sparks Australia airport evacuation

SYDNEY: A bomb disposal unit was called to an Australian airport on Thursday (May 21) - only to find the suspicious object was a laser hair removal device.

Avalon Airport in Victoria state was partially evacuated in the early hours after the item was detected during a security screening.

"The Bomb Response Unit conducted checks on an item, and it was determined to be a laser hair removal device," Victoria police told AFP in a statement.

Acting Inspector Nick Uebergang said that the suspicious device - the laser hair removal tool - along with a hot chocolate container, was kept on a conveyor belt while police were called.

"The person who had the bag wasn't too cooperative with us to start off with too, which made things a little bit difficult," he said.

The incident forced the delay or cancellation of a number of flights.

The man was not charged and the airport reopened later in the day.

In a statement, the airport confirmed "the item is no longer deemed a risk".

"Today's response demonstrates the vigilance of the screening and security processes, with precautionary measures taken immediately to ensure the safety of passengers, staff and the broader community," a spokesperson said.