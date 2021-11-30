Australia on alert after first probable Omicron community case

SYDNEY: Australian authorities said on Tuesday (Nov 30) that an international traveller who was most likely infected with the Omicron variant has spent time in the community, as officials rushed to track the person's close contacts and locations visited.

New South Wales (NSW) health officials said initial testing "strongly indicates" the traveller who arrived in Sydney last week before the latest border restrictions has been infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The fully vaccinated person visited a busy shopping centre in Sydney while likely infectious, officials say. All passengers on the person's flight have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days regardless of their vaccination status.

If confirmed, the total number of cases infected with the new variant in Australia will rise to six. All other cases have been in quarantine and are asymptomatic or display very mild symptoms.

Authorities also said urgent genomic tests have begun to determine whether two other positive cases are infected with the Omicron variant.