Australia PM Albanese says relationship with China to remain 'a difficult one'

SYDNEY: Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday (May 23) said the country's relationship with China would remain "a difficult one", before leaving for a Quad summit in Japan with US President Joe Biden and leaders of Japan and India.

"It is China that has changed, not Australia, and Australia should always stand up for our values and we will in a government that I lead," Albanese said during a media briefing, after taking charge as the country's 31st prime minister.

Australia's relations with China, its largest trading partner, are at a low ebb after they clashed over a number of issues including trade, the origins of the coronavirus and accusations from Australia of foreign interference.

Observers will be watching to see if Albanese's premiership brings a less hawkish tone on China, and whether ministerial meetings with Beijing resume after a more than two-year hiatus.