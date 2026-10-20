‘It was crazy’: Australian barber hailed as hero after rushing to lawmaker’s rescue

SYDNEY: Australian barber Ricky Jefferies has been hailed as a hero for running out of his store to detain a man who authorities allege deliberately drove a car into lawmaker Helen Haines in the small town of Wangaratta, an incident that has shocked the country.

Jefferies had just finished haircuts for a young family on Monday (Oct 19) when he said he heard a "loud bang" outside his shop and realised the driver of a Toyota LandCruiser had struck Haines, leaving her badly injured.

"It was crazy, I just ran out the front to see what was happening," he told reporters on Tuesday.

He said he ran to assist the well-respected local MP, grabbing a knife from the alleged attacker's pocket and pulling him out of the car.

"He did have a knife. He didn't pull it out. I just wasn't comfortable with his movements, and so I basically just took it out of his pocket and threw it away," he said.

Jefferies said he then held the man down until police arrived.

"I just leant over him and once he was on the ground and he was no longer a threat, I just stood with him and I told him that he can't leave," he said.