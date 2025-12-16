Bondi attack highlights blind spots in Australia’s tough gun laws: Analysts

A recent mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that killed 15 people has reignited a national debate on whether Australia’s gun laws – already among the toughest in the world – are strong enough.

In an emergency meeting on Monday (Dec 15), Australia’s National Cabinet vowed to overhaul gun regulations. Its proposed reforms include a long-delayed national firearms register, limits on how many guns an individual can own, and a ban on foreign nationals holding gun licences.

The announcement came as investigators continued to examine how a father-and-son pair were able to carry out the attack on Sunday targeting a Hanukkah gathering at one of Australia’s most iconic public spaces.

Experts say the tragedy underscores both the strengths and weaknesses of Australia’s firearms regime, nearly three decades after landmark changes that followed the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

That attack, in which a lone gunman killed 35 people in the Tasmanian tourist town, led to sweeping new laws including a national gun buyback scheme and restrictions on semi-automatic weapons.