Australian inquiry opens public hearings into Bondi Beach shooting

SYDNEY: An Australian inquiry opened public hearings on Monday (May 4) into an antisemitic shooting that killed 15 people at a Jewish festival on Sydney's Bondi Beach.

The federal royal commission - the highest level of government inquiry - was called to probe factors leading to the attack by two gunmen on Jewish families at Australia's most famous beach in December.

Public hearings began with members of Sydney's Jewish community expected to talk about their experience of antisemitism.

"The sharp spike of antisemitism that we have witnessed in Australia has been mirrored in other Western countries and seems clearly linked to events in the Middle East," inquiry chief Virginia Bell said in opening remarks.

"It's important that people understand how quickly those events can prompt ugly displays of hostility towards Jewish Australians simply because they are Jews."