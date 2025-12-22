Australian state parliament reconvenes to push through stricter gun laws after Bondi mass shooting

SYDNEY: Australia's New South Wales state parliament was recalled on Monday (Dec 22) to ⁠vote on proposed new laws that would impose major curbs on firearm ownership, ban the display of terror symbols and restrict protests, following a mass shooting at Bondi Beach.

The state parliament was recalled for two days from Monday to debate the firearm legislation, which would cap the number of firearms a person can own at four, or up to 10 for certain groups, such as farmers.

There is currently no limit to firearm ownership if the reason can be justified to ‍police, and there are more than ⁠50 people ‍in the state who own more than 100 guns, the Australian Broadcasting Corp said in a report, citing police data.

One of the alleged Bondi gunmen, Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police and owned six firearms. ⁠His 24-year-old son Naveed Akram has been charged with 59 offences, including murder and terrorism, according to police.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens injured in ‍the mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Dec 14. The attack has shocked the nation and sparked calls for tougher gun laws and heightened efforts to stop antisemitism.

The proposed legislation would also give police more powers to remove face coverings during protests or rallies. The state government has vowed to ban the chant "globalise the intifada", which it says encourages violence in the community.