Australia boosts defence, Pacific diplomacy spending in budget

SYDNEY: Australia on Tuesday (Oct 25) pledged increased defence spending and efforts to firm up diplomatic ties with neighbouring Southeast Asian and Pacific nations as it seeks to counter China's growing economic and strategic influence in the region.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's first budget since his centre-left Labor government was elected in May lifts funding for defence by 8 per cent in the fiscal year ending Jun 2023 and to more than 2 per cent of gross domestic product through to mid-2026.

Additionally, the government included a previously announced A$1.4 billion (US$883 million) in overseas assistance, which features A$900 million for Pacific island nations and A$470 million for Southeast Asia.

Concerned about China's growing influence among Pacific island nations, Canberra has sought to improve relations with its smaller neighbours, many of whom have criticised Australia's past lack of action around climate change and rising sea levels.

Western nations expressed alarm earlier this year when China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, although Honiara says the deal does not allow for a military base on its territory.

Amid worsening relations with Beijing, Canberra and Washington have partnered in two multilateral blocs to counter China's influence: A group known as "the Quad", which includes Japan and India, and AUKUS, which includes the UK.