Four children dead after wind lifts bouncy castle into air at Australia school

Two children dead after wind lifts bouncy castle into air at Australia school
Exterior of Hillcrest Primary School. (Photo: Facebook/Hillcrest Primary School)

16 Dec 2021 12:40PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 01:49PM)
SYDNEY: Four children have died and several students were critically injured after falling from a height of 10m when strong winds lifted a bouncy castle into the air at a primary school in Australia's Tasmania state, police said on Thursday (Dec 16). 

"I can now sadly confirm that four children have died, four are in a critical condition and one in a serious condition," police said.

Emergency services, including several helicopters, responded to the incident at around 10am on Thursday at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, the island state's third-most populous town, authorities said.

No further details could be released due to privacy reasons, police said.

Australian media said the school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the incident as "shattering and heartbreaking".

"Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart," Morrison told reporters.

