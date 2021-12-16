Four children dead after wind lifts bouncy castle into air at Australia school

SYDNEY: Four children have died and several students were critically injured after falling from a height of 10m when strong winds lifted a bouncy castle into the air at a primary school in Australia's Tasmania state, police said on Thursday (Dec 16).

"I can now sadly confirm that four children have died, four are in a critical condition and one in a serious condition," police said.

Emergency services, including several helicopters, responded to the incident at around 10am on Thursday at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, the island state's third-most populous town, authorities said.

No further details could be released due to privacy reasons, police said.

Australian media said the school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the incident as "shattering and heartbreaking".

"Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart," Morrison told reporters.