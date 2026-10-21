Man in court over alleged 'targeted' attack on Australian lawmaker

WANGARATTA: The man alleged to have critically wounded Australian lawmaker Helen Haines in a "targeted" attack appeared in court on Wednesday (Oct 21), as police warned that growing extremism online was fuelling political polarisation.

Haines is in "critical but stable condition" at a Melbourne hospital after being struck by a car on Monday near her office in the town of Wangaratta, more than 200km northeast of the Victoria state capital, police said Wednesday.

Local media reported that she had undergone surgery, lost one of her legs, and was fighting to keep the other.

Police have charged 43-year-old Brendan Nugent with dangerous driving causing serious injury and intentionally causing serious injury, as well as the federal crime of harming a public official, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

He has also been charged with cultivating a cannabis plant and possession of the drug, according to court documents shared with AFP.

Nugent appeared at a courthouse in Wangaratta on Wednesday, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

National broadcaster ABC said he had not applied for bail. His next hearing is scheduled for Feb 4.