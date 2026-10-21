Man in court over alleged 'targeted' attack on Australian lawmaker
Australian lawmaker Helen Haines has lost one of her legs and is fighting to keep the other, local media reported.
WANGARATTA: The man alleged to have critically wounded Australian lawmaker Helen Haines in a "targeted" attack appeared in court on Wednesday (Oct 21), as police warned that growing extremism online was fuelling political polarisation.
Haines is in "critical but stable condition" at a Melbourne hospital after being struck by a car on Monday near her office in the town of Wangaratta, more than 200km northeast of the Victoria state capital, police said Wednesday.
Local media reported that she had undergone surgery, lost one of her legs, and was fighting to keep the other.
Police have charged 43-year-old Brendan Nugent with dangerous driving causing serious injury and intentionally causing serious injury, as well as the federal crime of harming a public official, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
He has also been charged with cultivating a cannabis plant and possession of the drug, according to court documents shared with AFP.
Nugent appeared at a courthouse in Wangaratta on Wednesday, an AFP journalist at the scene said.
National broadcaster ABC said he had not applied for bail. His next hearing is scheduled for Feb 4.
"EXTREMIST VIEWS"
The alleged attack has sparked soul-searching in a country where political violence is rare, but where police have documented a steady rise in threats and abuse towards elected officials in recent years.
The motive remains unknown and authorities have refused to speculate while the investigation takes place.
But police said Wednesday they were examining all possible leads, including that Nugent may have held radical anti-government views.
"Like everyone, we're examining social media associations, talking to witnesses, friends and colleagues," Victoria police commissioner Mike Bush told journalists.
Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Krissy Barrett said there was a growing level of "extremist views" online.
"The current criminal threat environment is febrile and when it comes to federal parliamentarians, the AFP continues to record the growing volume of online abuse, threatening rhetoric and intimidation," she said.
WORLD "MORE DANGEROUS"
The independent lawmaker, 65, was standing near the trunk of her car when she was struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser on Monday afternoon.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has led an outpouring of support for Haines, who was widely praised for her efforts to increase transparency in politics and crack down on corruption.
He bemoaned the fact that political debate in Australia had grown too heated and personal over the past few years.
"It's a reminder that the world is a more dangerous and divided place than it was a generation ago," Albanese told ABC Melbourne radio on Wednesday.
"I think that Australians do want to see their politicians be able to go about their business, to be able to get something from the back of their car, for goodness sake," he said.
Australia's spy agency chief Mike Burgess warned following the alleged attack that "elevated levels of grievance, intolerance and polarisation continue to create a permissive environment of violence".
Haines entered parliament in 2019 after working as a nurse and midwife, becoming known for stances such as supporting stronger climate action.