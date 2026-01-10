Australian bushfires raze homes, cut power to tens of thousands

SYDNEY:⁠ Thousands of firefighters battled bushfires in Australia's southeast on Saturday (Jan 10) that have razed homes, cut power to thousands of homes and burned swathes of bushland.

The blazes have torn through more than 300,000ha of bushland amid a heatwave in Victoria state since the middle of the week, ‍authorities said on Saturday, and ⁠10 ‍major fires were still burning statewide.

In neighbouring New South Wales state, several fires close to the Victorian border were burning at emergency level, the highest danger rating, the ⁠Rural Fire Service said, as temperatures hit the mid-40s Celsius.

More than 130 structures, including homes, have ‍been destroyed and around 38,000 homes and businesses were without power due to the fires in Victoria, authorities said.

The fires were the worst to hit the state since the Black Summer blazes of 2019-2020 that destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.

"Where we can fires will be being brought under control," Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan told reporters, adding thousands of firefighters were in the field.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the nation faced ‍a day ‌of "extreme and dangerous" fire weather, especially in Victoria, where much of the state has been declared a disaster zone.

"My thoughts are with Australians in these regional communities at this very difficult time," Albanese said in televised remarks from Canberra.