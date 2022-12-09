Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Australia charges 4 Chinese nationals over US-based scam
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Australia charges 4 Chinese nationals over US-based scam

Australia charges 4 Chinese nationals over US-based scam

The four men were charged over an online investment scam that caused losses of more than $100 million across the world. (Photo: Australian Federal Police)

09 Dec 2022 07:27AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2022 07:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: Australian police charged four Chinese nationals on Friday (Dec 9) over an online investment scam based mainly in the United States, which authorities said caused losses of more than US$100 million across the world.

The sophisticated scam involved the manipulation of legitimate electronic trading platforms licensed to foreign exchange brokers, who then provided the software to their clients, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said.

The United States Secret Service in August notified authorities about the Australian links to the predominantly US-based scam, AFP said. The accused were residents of Sydney but most victims were based in the United States.

Investigations into potential Australian victims were ongoing.

The organised crime syndicate employed a mix of social engineering techniques, including messaging platforms and dating and job websites, to gain victims' trust before mentioning investment opportunities.

The victims were directed to both fraudulent and legitimate investment applications that dealt in foreign exchange and cryptocurrency, which were manipulated to show a false positive return on investments.

After victims became subscribers to an investment service, data was changed to encourage further investment, while concealing the fact their money had been stolen.

AFP Detective Sergeant Salam Zreika said in a statement the case highlighted the need to "refrain from investing in foreign exchange, crypto-currency or speculative investments with people you've only ever encountered in the online environment".

The four arrested men registered Australian companies to make their scams look genuine, and created Australian business bank accounts to launder the proceeds, police alleged.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Australia scam investment scam

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.