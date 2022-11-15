Australia, China leaders looking to stabilise ties at meeting on Tuesday

SYDNEY: Australia will be looking to stabilise its relationship with China but does not expect a swift resolution to differences between the trade partners when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (Nov 15).

Ties between Australia and China have deteriorated sharply in recent years, and Beijing in 2020 blocked a raft of Australian agricultural and mineral exports over Canberra's call for an inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, Beijing's envoy called on Albanese's new Labor government - which came to power in a national election the previous month - to "take action" to reset ties.

Albanese on Monday said there were no preconditions for the meeting with Xi at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali.

The meeting is significant for ending China's long freeze on all high-level political dialogue, without Australia backtracking on any of its policies, said Richard Maude, executive director of the Asia Society Australia.

"In short, Australia has not bent to China's will," he said.