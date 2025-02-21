Australia says China warned of 'live fire' drill off east coast

SYDNEY: China warned Australia on Friday (Feb 21) of potential "live fire" naval drills in international waters off the eastern coast, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, as commercial flights were told to steer clear of the area.

Beijing described the manoeuvres as training exercises that were "safe, standard and professional" and in line with international law, without commenting on whether live ammunition was used.

Canberra's defence department has been monitoring the Chinese navy vessels - a frigate, a cruiser and a supply tanker - since they were spotted last week.

Albanese said the fleet had on Friday alerted Australian officials that it may start conducting live fire drills, and that ships and planes should steer clear.

"This is activity that has occurred in waters consistent with international law," Albanese said.

"There has been no imminent risk of danger to any Australian assets or New Zealand assets, and that's why this notification occurs."

Asked about the drills on Friday, China's foreign ministry said the country's military had "organised a naval formation to conduct training and exercises in distant waters".

"The exercises were conducted in a safe, standard, and professional manner at all times, in accordance with relevant international laws and practices," ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong earlier voiced concern over the exercises.

"We will be discussing this with the Chinese," she told national broadcaster ABC from Johannesburg where she was attending a G20 meeting.

Australia's air safety agency warned commercial flights to alter their course after receiving "reports of live firing in international waters".

"As a precaution, we have advised airlines with flights planned in the area," government agency Airservices Australia said in a statement.

"We are also working together to coordinate advice to operators and pilots."

Qantas and its subsidiary budget airline Jetstar temporarily adjusted some flights between Australia and New Zealand, industry sources said.

Virgin Australia also heeded the advice, while Air New Zealand said it had "modified flight paths as needed to avoid the area".