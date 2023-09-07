Australia PM confirms China visit, Li says Beijing is ready to resume exchanges

JAKARTA: Australia's prime minister confirmed on Thursday (Sep 7) that he will visit China later this year after talks with China's premier, who said Beijing was ready to resume bilateral exchanges after years of friction.

The announcement by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Indonesia came after a years-long break in relations over political and economic issues including Chinese sanctions on Australian imports.

"I ... confirmed the invitation from President Xi," Albanese told reporters after talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, adding that he "will visit China later this year at a mutually agreeable time".

The trip would be the first to China by an Australian prime minister since 2016.

Li told Albanese that China was ready to work with Australia to resume exchanges in different areas, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported, without mentioning specific areas.

He said that the Asia-Pacific region was the shared home of both countries and Beijing would work with Australia to safeguard peace and stability in the region, according to Xinhua.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing welcomed the planned visit and that "a healthy and stable China-Australia relationship serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples".

Albanese thanked President Xi Jinping for the invitation and said his talks with Li were "constructive" and "positive", adding that the two countries needed more dialogue to improve relations.

"This was an important meeting. I told Premier Li that we would continue to cooperate where we can, disagree where we must and engage in our national interest," he said.

Albanese last met Xi on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali last November.