Australia looks to wall off sensitive tech from China

SYDNEY: Australia on Wednesday (Nov 17) announced measures to ringfence dozens of sensitive technologies from foreign interference, stepping up efforts to safeguard against "national security risks" from China and others.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a list of 63 "critical technologies" to be promoted and protected at an online forum in Sydney - a step towards limiting what government, industry and universities can and cannot share with foreign counterparts.

The list includes 5G communications, quantum technologies - which are based on the physics of sub-atomic particles - artificial intelligence, advanced magnets, 3D printing, drones and vaccines.

The measures aim to "balance the economic opportunities of critical technologies with their national security risks", Morrison told a forum hosted by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Items on the list will not be automatically banned for export or proscribed, but may be subject to "additional risk management", including measures to stop "unwanted tech transfer".

Australia has become increasingly concerned about the transfer of sensitive technology to foreign military powers, particularly to China, under the guise of academic cooperation.

Canberra has also moved to limit the ability of Chinese state-linked firms to operate critical infrastructure in Australia.

A decision to effectively bar Huawei from running Australia's 5G network was the catalyst for a major diplomatic rift between the two countries.

For almost two years, high-level diplomatic contacts have been frozen, and Beijing has levied a raft of sanctions that some have called a "shadow trade war".

Australia is currently in the process of auctioning 5G spectrum licenses.