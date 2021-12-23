COVID-19 testing rules spark Christmas travel chaos in Australia as cases hit records

SYDNEY: Australia's COVID-19 testing facilities were severely stretched on Thursday (Dec 23) amid a record surge in cases and as tens of thousands of domestic travellers thronged the centres to get test results necessary to travel interstate for Christmas.

Most states require travellers to have a negative test result 72 hours before departure in order to be allowed entry, even as Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged them to ease the testing requirement, which he said was redirecting resources that could be used to ramp up the roll-out of the booster shots.

More than 8,200 new cases were reported in Australia on Thursday, the biggest daily rise in the pandemic, eclipsing the previous high of some 5,600 a day earlier. The bulk of cases are in its most populous states of New South Wales and Victoria.

Despite the spike, people in hospitals remains far lower than during the Delta wave as active coronavirus cases in the country neared 44,000.