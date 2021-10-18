Junior partner in Australian coalition government says it would not rush into net zero

CANBERRA: The junior partner in Australia's coalition government said on Monday (Oct 18) it would not be rushed into a decision on whether to support a target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Morrison last week said he would attend the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, where he was expected to present world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, with Australia's updated climate ambitions of net zero by 2050.

Morrison had sought the agreement of the National party, the government's coalition partner, but its leader Barnaby Joyce said rural-focused lawmakers were unable to agree during a four-hour meeting on Sunday.

Joyce said the party will meet again on Monday and warned against efforts to pressure them.

"We're not chained to a script. We have our own party and our own party room for a distinct purpose," Joyce told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"If someone believes they are being forced into a corner, you know what they are going to do, they are going to say no."