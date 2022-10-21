Australia concerned about delays on UK trade deal, PM says

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday (Oct 21) said he was concerned about any potential delays to the free trade deal with Britain arising from the political instability happening there.

"I'm concerned about any delay that would occur to the Australia-UK free trade agreement," Albanese told reporters.

"I had discussed with Prime Minister Truss the fast-tracking of that. I will, of course, speak to whoever it is that will become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom about doing that."

Liz Truss quit on Thursday after the shortest, most chaotic tenure of any British prime minister, forced out after her economic programme shattered the country's reputation for financial stability and left many people poorer.