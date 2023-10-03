Support for Australian Indigenous recognition up slightly with vote underway

SYDNEY: Support for a proposal to amend Australia's constitution to enshrine recognition of Indigenous people has edged higher, according to a poll published on Tuesday (Oct 3), although most voters intend to reject the change in a referendum now underway.

Early voting on whether to recognise Indigenous Australians in the constitution and create a "Voice to Parliament" to give them an avenue to advise the government on matters affecting First Nations Australians began on Monday.

The latest Guardian Essential poll showed support for the "yes" vote had risen two points to 43 per cent over the past two weeks, while backing for a "no" vote slipped two points to 49 per cent. The shifts are within the poll's three-point margin of error.

A "hard no" group in the survey of 1,125 voters outnumbered "hard yes" respondents by 42 per cent to 30 per cent.

Voting in Australia's first referendum since a 1999 rejection of a proposal to become a republic closes on Oct 14.

Supporters of the proposal argue that the Voice would bring progress for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, while opponents say it would be divisive.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who introduced the referendum, said people tended to support the reform once they understood its details.

"It is a pretty humble request frankly," Albanese said on Triple M Hobart radio in Tasmania state.

"They're not asking for a right of veto or the right to fund programmes or anything like that. They're just saying 'we want to be heard'."