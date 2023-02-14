Australia to do more to counter foreign interference: Minister

SYDNEY: Australia's government plans to "out" foreign interference operations that are targeting politicians, academics and community leaders, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said on Tuesday (Feb 14).

Foreign interference is a core threat to democracy in Australia and the country is facing "enormously significant geopolitical challenges", she said in a speech to the Australian National University's National Security College.

Overseas governments have sought to win over elected domestic politicians, photographed protesters and covertly influenced how topics are discussed at universities, she said.

In one example, Australian intelligence agencies had stopped the surveillance of Iranian Australians by Iran, she said, but added "foreign interference does not just come from one country".

When foreign interference laws were introduced to Australia's parliament in 2018, then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull cited allegations of Chinese government interference in Australian politics and universities, sparking an angry response from Beijing.