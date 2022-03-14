Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Australians told to get boosters amid COVID-19 threat from new Omicron strain
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Australians told to get boosters amid COVID-19 threat from new Omicron strain

Australians told to get boosters amid COVID-19 threat from new Omicron strain

FILE PHOTO: Nurse immuniser Kelie Lee administers the AstraZeneca vaccine to a patient at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic at the Bankstown Sports Club, Aug 25, 2021. (Reuters/Loren Elliott)

14 Mar 2022 12:10PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 12:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: Australian authorities on Monday (Mar 14) warned the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots could unleash a new wave of infections amid the threat from the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

Australia battled record cases and hospitalisation rates during the initial Omicron wave, but they have steadied over the past six weeks. Most states have been easing social distancing rules, with mask requirements being rolled back at indoor venues and businesses asking staff to return to offices.

But daily infections could likely double in the next four to six weeks as the new sub-variant looks set to become the dominant strain, New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard told broadcaster ABC on Monday, leaving "more people in hospital and more people possibly to pass away sadly".

About 20,000 new cases were reported in Australia by midday on Monday with two states due to report later, while four deaths were registered. More than 3.1 million cases and 5,590 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began.

According to official data, just more than 57 per cent of people above the age of 16 have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in New South Wales, home to a third of Australia's 25 million people, trailing the national average of 65 per cent. About 95 per cent have received two doses.

"There is a degree of confusion," Hazzard said, admitting there was "a big problem" with people coming forward to get their boosters. More than 2 million people in the state - with a total population of 8 million - are currently eligible for their booster dose but have still to get the shot.

The World Health Organization, based on initial data, said last month that the BA.2 variant appears to be more transmissible than the original BA.1 sub-variant.

Health experts and epidemiologists have asked authorities to consider reintroducing some restrictions, including making masks mandatory in supermarkets and other indoor venues.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the weekend said the nation's political leaders want to move to a new phase of living with COVID-19 as though it were the common flu.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

Australia COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us