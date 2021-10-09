Australia braces for more COVID-19 infections as country moves towards reopening

MELBOURNE: Australia was bracing for more COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations, officials said on Saturday (Oct 9), even as it moves toward gradually easing pandemic restrictions with the vast majority of its people getting vaccinated against the virus.

Sydney, in a lockdown for more than 100 days, is to ease some key restrictions for the fully vaccinated from Monday. More than 70 per cent of people across New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, have been fully vaccinated.

"We know that as we open up, case numbers will increase," said New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet. "But what has been key to keeping people safe is our high vaccination rate."

Australia's most populous state recorded 580 new infections on Saturday, all of the Delta variant, and 11 deaths.

Neighbouring Victoria, its capital Melbourne in a lockdown since early August, reported a record 1,965 cases and five deaths. The state, home to around a quarter of Australia's 25 million people, has inoculated around 57 per cent of its population.