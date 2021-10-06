Australia reports easing in new COVID-19 infections as vaccinations rise

SYDNEY: New daily COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria and New South Wales states, the epicentres of the country's worst virus outbreak, fell on Wednesday (Oct 6) as authorities look to start easing tough restrictions amid a rise in vaccination rates.

A total of 1,420 new locally acquired cases were reported in Victoria, most of them in the state capital Melbourne, down from a record 1,763 on Tuesday. Eleven new deaths were registered, the state's highest daily number in the current outbreak.

Melbourne has been in lockdown since Aug 5 as Australia grapples with a third wave of infections fuelled by the fast-moving Delta variant that has also put millions in Sydney, its largest city, and the capital Canberra, under strict stay-home rules. Most other states have zero or low cases.

Victorian authorities plan to relax some tough restrictions once 70 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, expected in late October. More curbs will be eased at 80 per cent.

In neighbouring New South Wales, Sydney is due to exit lockdown on Oct 11, after a rapid vaccination programme. About 68 per cent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated in the state, with the number expected to reach 70 per cent by Thursday. Daily infections fell below 600 for the first time in more than seven weeks on Wednesday.