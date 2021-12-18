Australia's new COVID-19 cases hit record high

MELBOURNE: Australia reported record-high new COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a third day, with outbreaks growing in the two most populous states, however Prime Minister Scott Morrison continued to downplay the risks as the country eases pandemic curbs.

New South Wales state reported 2,482 new cases, Victoria state reported 1,504 new cases and Queensland state reported 31 new cases on Saturday (Dec 18), together topping Austalia's previous high of 3,820 cases a day earlier.

Morrison reiterated on Saturday the focus should be on hospitalisations and cases in intensive care and on ventilators rather than actual case numbers as the country learns to live with the virus.

So far, he said the rising case numbers in New South Wales were not translating into pressure on hospitals, with only 26 people in intensive care.