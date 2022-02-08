Australia's COVID-19 hospital admissions fall after Omicron peaks

SYDNEY: Australia's COVID-19 hospital cases and people admitted to intensive care continued to trend lower on Tuesday (Feb 8) as authorities urged people to get their vaccine boosters to prevent serious illness and deaths from the coronavirus.

Fuelled by the Omicron strain, Australia's total infections have now touched nearly 2.4 million, almost 10 per cent of the country's population, with about 2.2 million in the last two months alone.

But Omicron's less lethal impact and the gathering pace of Australia's programme of booster doses have fed optimism that the country's worst outbreak of the pandemic may have peaked.

Dominic Perrottet, the leader of New South Wales (NSW), said he was seeing "so many green shoots" amid a steady decline in hospital cases.

Just over 2,000 people with COVID-19 are in hospitals in the state, Australia's most populous and the hardest hit during the Omicron wave. That's the lowest tally in three weeks.