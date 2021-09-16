Melbourne readies for anti-lockdown protest as COVID-19 cases surge

SYDNEY: Australia's Victoria state reported on Thursday (Sep 16) the year's biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases as authorities plan to pause public transport and deploy thousands of police in Melbourne ahead of an anti-lockdown protest over the weekend.

Public transport into the city will be shut from 8am to 2pm on Saturday, roads blocked and thousands of police officers deployed in Melbourne, the state capital, Victoria police said on Wednesday evening. Offenders could be fined up to A$5,500 (US$4,000) each.

Melbourne's 5 million residents have been enduring their sixth lockdown, the most by any Australian city since the pandemic began, with officials aiming to exit the strict stay-home rules through higher vaccination rates.

A total of 514 new coronavirus infections were detected in Victoria, the majority in Melbourne, exceeding the year's previous daily high of 473 on Monday.