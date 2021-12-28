Australia COVID-19 numbers surge as Omicron outbreak strains domestic politics

SYDNEY: Australia recorded another surge in COVID-19 infections on Tuesday (Dec 28) as an outbreak of the highly infectious Omicron variant disrupted a staged reopening of the economy, while state leaders argued over domestic border controls.

The three most populous states, New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and Queensland, reported just under 10,000 new cases between them the previous day, putting the country on course to eclipse the previous day's record total of 10,186 cases.

There were five COVID-19 deaths reported, although the authorities did not specify whether any were related to the Omicron variant.

The country's five other states and territories, which have also been experiencing flareups of the virus, were yet to report figures.

The Omicron variant, which medical experts say is more transmissable but less virulent than previous strains, began to spread in Australia just as the country got underway with its plan to reopen after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns.

With the resumption of rising case numbers - despite a vaccination rate of more than 90 per cent for Australians aged above 16 - the country's state leaders have brought back some containment measures like mandatory mask-wearing and QR code check-ins at public venues.

But the rising case numbers have led to mandatory self-isolation for thousands of workers in the hospitality, entertainment and airline sectors - the sectors worst hit by lockdowns - resulting in cancelled theatre shows, closed restaurants and postponed flights.