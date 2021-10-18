Sydney eases more COVID-19 restrictions as vaccinations pass key milestone

SYDNEY: Thousands of children returned to Sydney's schools on Monday (Oct 18) after nearly four months of home learning as Australia's largest city eased more restrictions just a week after lifting its COVID-19 lockdown amid a surge in vaccination levels.

A faster-than-expected vaccine uptake brought forward further lifting of restrictions by several days as New South Wales, home to Sydney, topped the 80 per cent double-dose immunisation rate over the weekend in people above 16.

Authorities had pledged to begin easing curbs as vaccination rates reached 70 per cent, 80 per cent and 90 per cent.

Masks will be off in offices, while more people can gather at homes and outdoors as Sydney readies to live with COVID-19 after spending large parts of this year virus-free until a Delta outbreak in mid-June.