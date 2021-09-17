Vaccinated Australians promised more freedom even as COVID-19 cases mount

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday (Sep 17) pledged more freedom for vaccinated citizens, even as the country's second largest state reported its second highest daily rise in new COVID-19 infections this year.

Morrison said federal and state leaders would discuss vaccine passports and expanding home quarantine when they meet for a national Cabinet later on Friday.

"You will see vaccinated people being able to move and do more things," Morrison told radio station 3AW.

"They're less likely to get the virus, transmit the virus, get a serious illness and end up in hospital," he said. "And so, that won't put the pressure on the public hospital system."

Health officials have warned that the current Delta outbreak is likely to strain the healthcare system when states go ahead with plans to lift lockdowns in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and some regional areas.

Victoria on Friday reported 510 new cases, the majority in state capital Melbourne, and one new death. The state reported 514 new cases on Thursday, the highest in the current outbreak.