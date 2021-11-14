Australia aims to vaccinate children under 12 against COVID-19 from January

MELBOURNE: Australia, quickly becoming one of most-vaccinated nations against COVID-19, will likely start administering the shots for children under the age of 12 in January, officials said on Sunday (Nov 14).

Health Minister Greg Hunt said medical regulators are still reviewing the health and safety data for the vaccinations to be administered for children between the ages of five and 11 and are unlikely to decide this year.

"The expectation that they have set is the first part of January, hopefully early January," Hunt told the Australian Broadcast Corporation's Insiders programme. "But they're going as quickly as possible."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month recommended the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE shot for broad use in the five to 11 age group, after it was authorised by the Food and Drug Administration.

Army Lieutenant-General John Frewen, Australia's COVID-19 Taskforce commander told The Age newspaper that Australia has secured the necessary supplies. "We have actually purchased sufficient supply for doses and boosters down to infants," Frewen said.