Australia steps up COVID-19 vaccine roll-out as bookings for children begin

SYDNEY: Australia will expand its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday (Sep 13) to include around 1 million children aged 12 to 15 as it secures additional supplies in a bid to step up the pace of its inoculation amid a surge in infections.

The country is scrambling to control a third wave of the coronavirus from the highly infectious Delta variant and has locked down its largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne. It is also accelerating an initially sluggish vaccine roll-out.

The steady rise in infections has turned up the heat on authorities to procure emergency vaccine supplies. An additional 1 million doses of Moderna were bought from the European Union on Sunday while vaccine swap deals with Britain and Singapore were executed over the last two weeks.

Lieutenant General John Frewen, head of the vaccination task force, said there would be enough vaccines from the middle of October to fully vaccinate every eligible person.

"We have the supply, we think we've got the distribution network and now it really comes down to people stepping forward, getting booked in and getting vaccinated," Frewen told local broadcaster ABC on Monday.