Australia records first Omicron COVID-19 community case, authorities hold nerve for now

SYDNEY: Australia on Friday (Dec 3) reported its first community transmission of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, but authorities held steady on a plan to reopen the economy amid hopes it would prove to be milder than previous strains.

The new case, a school student from Sydney, was the first confirmed Omicron infection of a person who had not travelled overseas - a sign the variant was now in the community, said the authorities of New South Wales state.

"Transmission is always a concern but we again need to keep it in perspective," New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters, explaining why Australia's most populous state was not reversing its staged reopening from strict lockdowns imposed in July due to the Delta variant.

"Worldwide there is no clarity around whether this particular variant is going to cause us anywhere near the problems that the earlier variants caused us."

Australia now has nine confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, eight in New South Wales, where a third of the country's 25 million people live.