Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Cruise ships return to Australia after two-year COVID-19 ban
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Cruise ships return to Australia after two-year COVID-19 ban

Cruise ships return to Australia after two-year COVID-19 ban

The Pacific Explorer made a dramatic entrance with a large banner that read "We're home" draped across its bow. (Photo: AFP/Saeed Khan)

18 Apr 2022 11:32AM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 11:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: A cruise ship docked in Sydney Harbour on Monday (Apr 18) for the first time in more than two years, after a 2020 ban sparked by a mass COVID-19 outbreak was lifted.

On a bright morning, the Pacific Explorer made a dramatic entrance flanked by tugboats spraying plumes of water and with a large banner that read "We're home" draped across its bow.

Crowds gathered at the base of the Sydney Harbour Bridge to watch the arrival of the ship, which began its 18,000km journey back to Australia nearly a month ago.

International cruise ships were banned from Australian waters in March 2020 after a COVID-19 outbreak that spread from the Ruby Princess ship, which was linked to hundreds of cases of the virus and 28 deaths, many in aged care homes.

The Pacific Explorer and two other cruise ships owned by P&O were moored off the coast of Cyprus for much of the past year waiting for Australia to lift its ban - a reprieve delayed by successive waves of COVID-19.

Bookings for P&O's Australian cruises are now close to pre-pandemic levels, spokesperson Lyndsey Gordon told AFP.

"We now see the prospect of near normal summer cruise season for 22 to 23."

Before the pandemic, some 350 cruise ships travelled to Australia carrying more than 600,000 passengers - making the industry worth A$5.2 billion (US$3.8 billion) to the national economy, according to the Cruise Lines International Association.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: AFP/ng

Related Topics

Australia COVID-19 cruise

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us