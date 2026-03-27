Cyclone triggers outages at major Australian LNG plants

SYDNEY: A cyclone off Australia triggered outages at two of the world's largest LNG plants, energy giant Chevron said Friday (Mar 27) as Middle East turmoil stoked soaring demand for the fuel.

The Gorgon and Wheatstone gas plants in Australia collectively supply more than five per cent of the world's liquefied natural gas, according to Chevron figures.

Both suffered outages on Thursday afternoon as Tropical Cyclone Narelle lurked off the coast of Western Australia.

"Chevron Australia is working to restore production at the Gorgon and Wheatstone gas facilities following production outages," Chevron said in a statement.

"We will resume full production at both facilities once it is safe to do so."

The Gorgon gas plant - which is the larger of the two - was continuing to operate at a reduced capacity, Chevron said.

It was not immediately clear to what extent supply might be impacted.

Tropical Cyclone Narelle was inching towards the coast of Western Australia on Friday morning, according to the government Bureau of Meteorology.

The category four system was forecast to bring "destructive wind gusts and heavy rainfall" to some coastal areas, the bureau said.

A sprawling industrial complex sitting just off Australia's western coast, the Gorgon plant is capable of pumping out more than 15 million metric tonnes of gas each year.

At full capacity, the smaller Wheatstone project produces almost nine million metric tonnes.