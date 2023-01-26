‘A day that divides many’: Why some Aussies are not celebrating their national day

SINGAPORE: Australia’s national day is dividing many people across the country, instead of bringing them together.

The date - Jan 26 - commemorates the landing of Britain's first fleet in 1788, but is also a painful reminder for Indigenous communities, many of whom refer to the anniversary of the day as “Invasion Day” or “Survival Day”.

Some have called for the contentious national holiday to be renamed or moved to another date, but there is no easy solution without ruffling some feathers, historians said on Thursday (Jan 26).

“I think it is deeply divisive,” said Professor Martin Thomas of the Australian National University’s School of History. “And it has terrible connotations for the indigenous people.

“So, to mark that as the national day - and a national day surely should be a day of union and common celebration - you can see why indigenous communities and their many supporters are highly irate.”

PROTESTS ACROSS AUSTRALIA

On Thursday, thousands of Australians across the country expressed their unhappiness over the national day with protests in solidarity with indigenous people.

In Sydney, a large crowd gathered at a rally in the central business district, where some people carried Aboriginal flags. Similar protests took place in other Australian state capitals.

But these protests are not new, having continued in various forms over the years.