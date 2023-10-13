Australia to send senior official to China defence forum as ties stabilise

SYDNEY: Australia will send a senior defence official to China's top international security forum in October for the first time in four years, officials said on Friday (Oct 13).

China will host foreign defence officials in Beijing from Oct 29 to Oct 31 for the Xiangshan Forum, styled by Beijing as its answer to Singapore's annual Shangri-La Dialogue.

Reuters has reported that General Liu Zhenli, the head of the military body responsible for China's combat operations and planning, has emerged as the top contender to replace Defence Minister Li Shangfu, who has not been seen in public for more than six weeks.

The appointment of Liu to replace Li was likely to happen before Beijing holds the security forum, which a US representative is also expected to attend, analysts told Reuters.

US security ally Australia has previously sent a defence assistant secretary to the forum, which has not been held since 2019, before a diplomatic dispute erupted between Beijing and Canberra that is now thawing.